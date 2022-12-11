Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd Has $10.49 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,276 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 22,386 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 10.2% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Visa by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 67,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,043,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Visa by 16.5% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:V opened at $208.70 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.12 and its 200 day moving average is $202.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

