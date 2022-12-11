Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Landis+Gyr Group from CHF 53 to CHF 54 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Landis+Gyr Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LDGYY opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. Landis+Gyr Group has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $18.63.
About Landis+Gyr Group
Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and non-smart and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, and energy data management solutions.
