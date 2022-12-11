LEMONCHAIN Price Down 42.1% Over Last 7 Days (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $5.08 billion and $76,976.06 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded 42.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

