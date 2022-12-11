LFS Asset Management Makes New Investment in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

LFS Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF comprises 1.8% of LFS Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,633,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,211,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 523.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:AOK opened at $34.41 on Friday. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

