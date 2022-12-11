LFS Asset Management Takes $255,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

LFS Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 321.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $2,868,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.3% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $289.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

