LFS Asset Management Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

LFS Asset Management acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,600,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $227.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $239.85.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading

