LFS Asset Management Takes Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

LFS Asset Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 189,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF accounts for 2.4% of LFS Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. LFS Asset Management owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Main Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 219,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 99,688 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,583,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,316,000 after buying an additional 434,569 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

EUFN stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

