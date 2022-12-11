LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

LifeVantage stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 million, a PE ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

About LifeVantage

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in LifeVantage by 117.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in LifeVantage in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LifeVantage by 30.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in LifeVantage by 117.2% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LifeVantage by 61.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.