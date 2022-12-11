LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
LifeVantage stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 million, a PE ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 1.12.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
