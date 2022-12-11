Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LWAY. Noble Financial raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Lifeway Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.
Lifeway Foods Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ LWAY opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. Lifeway Foods has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $38,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,995,112 shares in the company, valued at $15,402,264.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lifeway Foods stock. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Voss Capital LLC owned about 0.37% of Lifeway Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lifeway Foods
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.
Featured Articles
