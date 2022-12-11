Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LWAY. Noble Financial raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Lifeway Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. Lifeway Foods has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79.

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $33.49 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lifeway Foods will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $38,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,995,112 shares in the company, valued at $15,402,264.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lifeway Foods stock. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Voss Capital LLC owned about 0.37% of Lifeway Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

