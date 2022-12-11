London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDNXF opened at $90.75 on Thursday. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.70.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

