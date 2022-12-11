Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) PT Lowered to CHF 580

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 700 to CHF 580 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lonza Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lonza Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $701.40.

Lonza Group Stock Performance

Shares of LZAGY opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.64. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $84.16.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.

