Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 99,663 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of Lowe’s Companies worth $117,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $201.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.30. The stock has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.63.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

