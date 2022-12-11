Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.87-$9.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.94 billion-$7.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.96 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q4 guidance to $4.20-4.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $414.96.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $48.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $326.39. 9,305,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $421.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.28.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 728,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $203,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,973 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 519,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $141,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,185 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $141,412,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,308,000 after buying an additional 38,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 45.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,036 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,654,000 after buying an additional 25,264 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

