LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Barclays cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $81.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

