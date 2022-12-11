MamaMancini’s (MMMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. MamaMancini’s had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, analysts expect MamaMancini’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTCMKTS MMMB opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a market cap of $40.67 million, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.22. MamaMancini’s has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MamaMancini’s by 61.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 126,485 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MamaMancini’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MamaMancini’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, beef meat loaf, chicken parmesan, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Italian sauce; and other related meats and sauces.

