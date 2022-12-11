Manifold Finance (FOLD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $184,920.70

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $184,920.70 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Manifold Finance has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for about $13.20 or 0.00076868 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

