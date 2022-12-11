Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stake Raised by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,703,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,852 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up 2.5% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Marathon Petroleum worth $140,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,243,000 after buying an additional 2,819,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after buying an additional 2,244,421 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after buying an additional 1,878,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18,045.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,574,000 after buying an additional 1,216,638 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.9 %

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

NYSE MPC opened at $106.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.96 and a 52 week high of $127.62. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.18%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,244 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,270. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

