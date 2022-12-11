Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Holdings Increased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 13,914.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 0.9% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,570,939,000 after acquiring an additional 371,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,976 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,856,000 after buying an additional 335,015 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,206,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,196,000 after buying an additional 159,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 12,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,466,247.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,244 shares of company stock worth $28,908,270. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $106.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $59.96 and a 12-month high of $127.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.65.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

