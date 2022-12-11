Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $161.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.98. The firm has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.54.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

