Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,754,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,286,275,000 after purchasing an additional 626,638 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,696,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,716,000 after purchasing an additional 358,908 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,742,000 after purchasing an additional 94,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $171.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

