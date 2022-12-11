Marston’s’ (MARS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 44.40 ($0.54) price objective on the stock.

MARS has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Marston’s from GBX 59 ($0.72) to GBX 54 ($0.66) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 84.60 ($1.03).

Marston’s Stock Performance

Marston’s stock opened at GBX 39.40 ($0.48) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 37.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 43.57. Marston’s has a 1-year low of GBX 33.38 ($0.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 85 ($1.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.62, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of £249.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.62.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

