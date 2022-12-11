Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Martinrea International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of TSE MRE opened at C$12.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Martinrea International has a one year low of C$7.43 and a one year high of C$12.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$989.56 million and a P/E ratio of 12.82.

In related news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 8,500 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.87 per share, with a total value of C$100,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,510,695.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

