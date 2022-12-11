Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.11-$1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $581.00 million-$611.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $617.16 million. Masimo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.38-$4.49 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Masimo from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Masimo from $149.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.43.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Stock Performance

MASI stock opened at $138.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 0.88. Masimo has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $299.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.20.

Insider Activity at Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.96 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,237.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,237.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 31,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masimo

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.