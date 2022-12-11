MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$150.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.77 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.20-$4.60 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCFT. B. Riley reduced their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.40.

MCFT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 82,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.84. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.28. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 68.92% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $217.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 49.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth $439,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 66.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth $380,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

