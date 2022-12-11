Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.49-$1.49 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.24 billion-$28.24 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MZDAY. Nomura upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mazda Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Mazda Motor Trading Down 0.5 %

MZDAY stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.01. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $4.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, the United States, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.