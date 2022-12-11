McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.48.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $272.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.92. The company has a market cap of $199.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

