Mdex 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.86 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 10th. Mdex has a market capitalization of $82.20 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex token can now be purchased for $0.0879 or 0.00000512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 934,890,117 tokens. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

