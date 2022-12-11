MELD (MELD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.96 Million

MELD (MELD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. During the last week, MELD has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MELD has a market cap of $13.96 million and approximately $859,672.11 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 709,744,982 tokens. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01944376 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $878,826.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

