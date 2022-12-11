Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mercer International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of MERC stock opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.31. The company has a market cap of $801.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $532.81 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 13.60%. Research analysts predict that Mercer International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Mercer International in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Mercer International by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Mercer International in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mercer International by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

