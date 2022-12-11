Metahero (HERO) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $19.78 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

