MetisDAO (METIS) Market Cap Hits $79.45 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 10th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $18.04 or 0.00105227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $79.45 million and $2.70 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010815 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00035984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00048382 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005804 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020941 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00239981 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003690 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.53324084 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $2,603,165.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

