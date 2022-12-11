Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Adalta Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Adalta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,485 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 10.4% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,852,000. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the second quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,204 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,521,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,345,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $245.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.61. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $344.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.