MiL.k (MLK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $67.72 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last week, MiL.k has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MiL.k has a market cap of $67.72 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiL.k token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001571 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,682,514 tokens. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

