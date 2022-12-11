MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Holdings Decreased by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. MillerKnoll comprises about 1.7% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of MillerKnoll worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLKN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at about $3,421,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $5,184,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $229,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $18.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.50. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 1.33%. MillerKnoll’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.74%.

In related news, CEO Andrea Owen purchased 60,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,023,029.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,899.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark lowered MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

