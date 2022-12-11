Mina One Day Volume Reaches $11.99 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00003259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $430.38 million and $11.99 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 769,680,887 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 769,248,046.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.56387522 USD and is up 3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $9,737,837.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

