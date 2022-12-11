Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.93.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a report on Friday.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period.

MRTX opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $154.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.62. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

