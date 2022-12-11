Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $94.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Shares of MRTX opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.62. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $154.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,423,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

