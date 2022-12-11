Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.21-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.00 million-$58.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.10 million. Model N also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.97 EPS.

Model N Trading Down 1.5 %

Model N stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.17 and a beta of 0.63. Model N has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get Model N alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MODN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Model N to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Model N presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Model N

In other Model N news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 20,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $792,487.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,238.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO John Ederer sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $37,285.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,496 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Suresh Kannan sold 20,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $792,487.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,757 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,238.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,776 shares of company stock worth $3,441,240 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Model N by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 67.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Model N during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Model N during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.