Monero (XMR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $57.67 Million

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last week, Monero has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and approximately $57.67 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $151.54 or 0.00884646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,129.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.53 or 0.00452626 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021917 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00111738 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.27 or 0.00626208 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00259256 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00264674 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,212,334 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.