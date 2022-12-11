Moonbeam (GLMR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $188.31 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00002380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $188.31 million and $4.26 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00078273 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00057537 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000373 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00025950 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005147 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 460,951,379 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

