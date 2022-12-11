Morgan Stanley Downgrades Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Metso Outotec Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.50 ($11.05) to €10.00 ($10.53) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €11.00 ($11.58) to €10.50 ($11.05) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.38.
Metso Outotec Oyj Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of OUKPY opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $6.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99.
Metso Outotec Oyj Cuts Dividend
About Metso Outotec Oyj
Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metso Outotec Oyj (OUKPY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.