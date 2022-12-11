Morgan Stanley Downgrades Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Metso Outotec Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.50 ($11.05) to €10.00 ($10.53) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €11.00 ($11.58) to €10.50 ($11.05) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Metso Outotec Oyj Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OUKPY opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $6.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99.

Metso Outotec Oyj Cuts Dividend

About Metso Outotec Oyj

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.0342 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

