M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Position Raised by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 9,437.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207,242 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of M&T Bank worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $982,517,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,141 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,976,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,359,000 after acquiring an additional 974,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after acquiring an additional 915,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.8 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $151.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.30 and a 200-day moving average of $173.19. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $141.49 and a one year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

