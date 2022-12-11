Multichain (MULTI) Price Hits $4.07

Multichain (MULTI) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Multichain has a total market cap of $74.81 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multichain token can currently be bought for $4.07 or 0.00023737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Multichain has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Multichain Token Profile

Multichain’s genesis date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain is a Router for web3. It is an infrastructure developed for arbitrary cross-chain interactions.Multichain was born as Anyswap on the 20th July 2020 to service the clear needs of different and diverse blockchains to communicate with each other. Each blockchain has its own unique services that it provides, its own community and its own development ecosystem.The solutions developed by Multichain allow almost all blockchains to inter-operate. There is no restriction to Ethereum like chains (e.g. Binance Smart Chain), or different Layer 2 chains requiring finality to Ethereum (e.g. Polygon), or a network of Parachains (e.g. Moonbeam in the PolkaDot system), or Bitcoin types of chain (e.g. Litecoin), or COSMOS chains (e.g. Terra). These are either now all integrated, or on course for integration. With support for all ECDSA and EdDSA encrypted chains, Multichain is almost universally applicable as an interoperable layer.”

