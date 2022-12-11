MVL (MVL) Market Cap Hits $87.48 Million

MVL (MVL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 11th. One MVL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MVL has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. MVL has a total market capitalization of $87.48 million and approximately $12.06 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MVL

MVL’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,252,958,863 tokens. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

