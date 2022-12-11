MX TOKEN (MX) Price Hits $0.83 on Exchanges

MX TOKEN (MX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. MX TOKEN has a market capitalization of $82.76 million and approximately $569,038.25 worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MX TOKEN token can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00004824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MX TOKEN has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MX TOKEN Token Profile

MX TOKEN launched on June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for MX TOKEN is www.mexc.com. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc.”

