NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NH opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.00.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

About NantHealth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth $665,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

