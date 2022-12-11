National Pension Service Acquires 120,076 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,740,773 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,076 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $132,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $2,640,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 16.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $693,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 34,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $101.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day moving average is $85.98. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

