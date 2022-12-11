National Pension Service Acquires 61,187 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,187 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Amgen worth $199,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after purchasing an additional 668,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,376,579,000 after buying an additional 357,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,380,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,059,316,000 after acquiring an additional 117,644 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $278.65 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.00 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The stock has a market cap of $148.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $297.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.47.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

