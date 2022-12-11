National Pension Service Acquires 79,753 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,194,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,753 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.8% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. National Pension Service’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $376,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.7 %

Mastercard stock opened at $348.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $335.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.77.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

