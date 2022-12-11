National Pension Service Buys 127,509 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,828,671 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,509 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in NIKE were worth $186,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Trading Down 1.7 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.43.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $109.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $171.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

